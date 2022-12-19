Newfound Research LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Incyte by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 20,067,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,524,554,000 after buying an additional 2,007,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Incyte by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,135,000 after acquiring an additional 198,104 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,639,000 after purchasing an additional 329,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Incyte by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,682,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,559 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 9.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,142,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,693,000 after purchasing an additional 445,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $65.07 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average of $74.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.00 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.