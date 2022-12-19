Newfound Research LLC Has $77,000 Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.6% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 81,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 7.0% during the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 217,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,599,000 after buying an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 42,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of WCN stock opened at $134.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.32.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

