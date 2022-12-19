Newfound Research LLC Sells 12 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Newfound Research LLC trimmed its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 52.6% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 29 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,462.11 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,776.67. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,508.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,496.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,808.00 to $1,847.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,822.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

