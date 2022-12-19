Newfound Research LLC Sells 261 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,496,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $231.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.69 and a 200-day moving average of $241.78. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 746.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Further Reading

