Newfound Research LLC Takes $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $354.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $355.23 and its 200 day moving average is $359.42. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

