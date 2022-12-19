NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.0% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 77,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $84.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,066,773. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $167.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.73. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

