NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Raised by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,103 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in NIKE by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 192,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 74,527 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 337,199 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 56,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $106.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $166.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $171.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

