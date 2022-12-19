North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$23.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOA. CIBC increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 1.0 %

NOA stock opened at C$17.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$470.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.85. North American Construction Group has a 12 month low of C$12.65 and a 12 month high of C$20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

North American Construction Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at North American Construction Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 15.47%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.85 per share, with a total value of C$64,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,257,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,003,349.50.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

