Northside Capital Management LLC Has $254,000 Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Northside Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,599 shares during the quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in Sprinklr by 19.7% during the first quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 6,970,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,943,000 after buying an additional 1,149,361 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,701 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,564,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 687,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at $11,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Sprinklr stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $897,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 41,877 shares of company stock valued at $375,149 over the last three months. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CXM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.22.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

