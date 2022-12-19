NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) CFO Buys $33,000.00 in Stock

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) CFO Voorhees Seth Van bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,970.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Voorhees Seth Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, November 25th, Voorhees Seth Van bought 16,337 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $18,134.07.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NRXP opened at $1.21 on Monday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. Its products include ZYESAMI, an investigational drug that has completed a Phase IIb/III clinical study for COVID-19 related respiratory failure; and NRX-100 and NRX-101 oral therapeutics for the treatment of bipolar depression in patients with acute suicidal behavior/ideation and sub-acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.