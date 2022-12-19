NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,842,783 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,835,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NVIDIA by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in NVIDIA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,243,948 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,765,602,000 after acquiring an additional 764,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,612,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,215,073,000 after acquiring an additional 467,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NVDA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $2.33 on Monday, hitting $163.38. The company had a trading volume of 179,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,905,180. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.83. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $313.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $406.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,994 shares of company stock worth $20,789,743 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

