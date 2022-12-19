OKC Token Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $268.53 Million (OKT)

OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One OKC Token token can now be purchased for about $22.60 or 0.00135156 BTC on exchanges. OKC Token has a market cap of $268.53 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of OKC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OKC Token has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $872.81 or 0.05311260 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.49 or 0.00489831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,769.36 or 0.29022729 BTC.

About OKC Token

OKC Token’s launch date was January 17th, 2021. OKC Token’s total supply is 11,547,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,847,468 tokens. The official message board for OKC Token is medium.com/@okcofficial. The official website for OKC Token is www.okx.com/okc. OKC Token’s official Twitter account is @okcnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKT is the native token of the OKC ecosystem, providing immediate utility and benefits — such as voting rights, staking privileges and transaction fee payments — for decentralized exchanges and other DeFi applications built on the network. The OKT genesis block contains an initial minting of 10 million OKT, which will be distributed to OKB holders who stake their OKB on OKX Jumpstart. OKT has the same halving model as Bitcoin, where its block reward is cut in half roughly every three years. The block reward is 0.5 OKT and the theoretical upper limit of OKT's total supply is about 41.69 million.OKT holders obtain voting rights by staking their tokens. One address can vote for up to 30 different validator candidates, and the number of votes for each validator candidate that the address has supported depends on the amount of OKT the address has staked.”

