Old Port Advisors Buys 722 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.43. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $72.23.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

