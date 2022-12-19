Old Port Advisors Cuts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Old Port Advisors trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 18.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in ONEOK by 4.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 13,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ONEOK by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,748,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $64.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.09. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 103.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.