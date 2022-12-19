Old Port Advisors Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after buying an additional 6,156,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,929 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,225,000 after buying an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on D shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $58.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $88.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.53.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.