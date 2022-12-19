Old Port Advisors Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $377,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 29.1% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.8 %

PEG stock opened at $59.24 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 158.82%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

See Also

