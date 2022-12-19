Old Port Advisors Lowers Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 12.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,263,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,407,000 after buying an additional 3,811,743 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,057,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,598 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 13,649.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,002,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 994,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,957,000 after purchasing an additional 922,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of International Paper by 117.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,591,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,450,000 after purchasing an additional 860,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on International Paper from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper Stock Down 2.5 %

IP opened at $35.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In other news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,853.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Plath sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,798,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.