Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,825.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,356,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,774,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,992,000 after purchasing an additional 221,777 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,523,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,982,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,999,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 199,779 shares in the last quarter.

BSCM opened at $21.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47.

