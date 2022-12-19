Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 274,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 89,634 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 935,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after buying an additional 38,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 30,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.78 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

