Old Port Advisors Sells 305 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Old Port Advisors cut its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after buying an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after buying an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in American Water Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,904,000 after acquiring an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:AWK opened at $152.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

