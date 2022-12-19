OLO (NYSE:OLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.54

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.56, with a volume of 15103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on OLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on OLO in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OLO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.92.

OLO Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.96. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $26,307.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 97,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total value of $692,459.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $26,307.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,874 shares of company stock valued at $740,034 over the last 90 days. 40.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OLO by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 60,215 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Featured Articles

