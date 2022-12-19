OMG Network Price Tops $0.97 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 19th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005874 BTC on exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $136.55 million and $16.20 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00069975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00052780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001071 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007767 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021374 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004219 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000210 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

