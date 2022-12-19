OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Price Performance
Shares of ONCS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48.
About OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
