OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

OncoSec Medical Price Performance

Shares of ONCS opened at $1.71 on Thursday. OncoSec Medical has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $31.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional Trading of OncoSec Medical

About OncoSec Medical

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

