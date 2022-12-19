Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.05. 219,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Onto Innovation (ONTO)
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.