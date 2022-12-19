Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONTO. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of ONTO stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.05. 219,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $254.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 100.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Onto Innovation by 19.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

