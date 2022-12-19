Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $12.28 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,857. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.01.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

