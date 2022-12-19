Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NULV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.02. 295,080 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

