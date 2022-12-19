Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Invests $616,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.33. 6,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,644. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.10. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

