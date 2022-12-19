Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 646 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 119,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.23. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.63. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.