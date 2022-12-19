Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Takes $2.46 Million Position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 103,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,906 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 67,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 108.8% in the second quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.42. 596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,620. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

