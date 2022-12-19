Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,383,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after buying an additional 85,102 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 219,854 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 526,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,032 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,281,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 121,327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 243,868 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

FTXN stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.04. The company had a trading volume of 49,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,637. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.09. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd.

