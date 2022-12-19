OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.20

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 15668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OPK. HC Wainwright began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $907.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPKO Health

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 198,831,694 shares in the company, valued at $296,259,224.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,876,750. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 53,299 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 769.8% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 523,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

