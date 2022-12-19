Oppenheimer Cuts Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target to $7.00

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set a sell rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.31.

NYSE FTCH opened at $4.04 on Thursday. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $3.97 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.24.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm had revenue of $593.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Farfetch by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 557,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 878,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 731,289 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth about $160,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

