Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

