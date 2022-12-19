Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $8.56 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00052141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orbler has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orbler has a market cap of $1.74 billion and $1.58 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

