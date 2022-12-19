Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,925 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 4.1% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $232,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8,094.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 248,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 245,512 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $7,619,000. WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 46.2% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 12,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Planning Group bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $743,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS COWZ traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $46.57. 1,911,587 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.74.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.