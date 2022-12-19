Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $139.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $146.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PKG. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.44.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PKG opened at $130.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $133.00. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $6,212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 36.6% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $930,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 150,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,201,000 after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

