Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Morgan Stanley

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

NYSE PLTR opened at $6.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 2.89. Palantir Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. Equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total transaction of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,078,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,606,842 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 101,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 6,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

