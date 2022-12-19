Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.40. Paramount Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,988 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,550.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares in the company, valued at $987,919. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 1st quarter valued at $23,699,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Paramount Group by 1,195.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,709,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,619 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Paramount Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,398,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,131 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Paramount Group by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,436,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 771,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Paramount Group by 212.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,126,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 765,700 shares during the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.