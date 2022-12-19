Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Gap Up to $6.01

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $6.40. Paramount Group shares last traded at $5.99, with a volume of 1,988 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PGRE shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,550.78%.

In other Paramount Group news, Director Thomas Armbrust bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,590.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,919. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Armbrust acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 232,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,590.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.