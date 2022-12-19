PARSIQ Trading 1.7% Lower This Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One PARSIQ token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $13.44 million and $814,945.67 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,215,032 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

