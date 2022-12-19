Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $13.01 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 352.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,025 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for 2.8% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $13,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance
HDV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.34. The stock had a trading volume of 27,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,111. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.71. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.
