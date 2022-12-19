Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker to $230.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock traded down $1.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $237.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,948. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The stock has a market cap of $90.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.