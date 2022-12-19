Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 24,056 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $32.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,218. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01.

