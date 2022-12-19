Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Purchases 48 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,220 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 130.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 41,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,642,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 186,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $43,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $266.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,993,666. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.34 and its 200-day moving average is $256.78. The company has a market capitalization of $195.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

