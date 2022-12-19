Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 1,018 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up approximately 1.0% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.77.

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.61. 16,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,610,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.64. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average of $118.29.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.73%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

