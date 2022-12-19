PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.56. The firm has a market cap of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.39. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.99 million for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 1.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is currently 366.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

