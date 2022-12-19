Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Receives $21.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

PEB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.85%.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 310,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

