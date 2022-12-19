Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $84.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

PRFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $131.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.38.

Perficient Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33.

Insider Transactions at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $227.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.60 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts expect that Perficient will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $285,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.66 per share, with a total value of $50,053.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,674.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $285,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,041 shares of company stock worth $70,542 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perficient

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Perficient by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,056 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $23,215,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 4,319.5% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth approximately $2,548,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Perficient by 321.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 30,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

