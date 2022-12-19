PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 431,925 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.82.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.
