PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 431,925 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.82.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

