PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHKGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 20,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 431,925 shares.The stock last traded at $4.79 and had previously closed at $4.82.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

PIMCO High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $3,226,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

