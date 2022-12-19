Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$840,630.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.

About Pioneering Technology

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

